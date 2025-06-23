New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is about to enter his sophomore season, and the North Carolina Tar Heels product recently enjoyed an offseason celebration that warranted congratulations from his team.

Maye married his longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson over the weekend, and the Patriots offered a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Congratulations to the Mayes,” wrote the Patriots.

Maye went 3-9 in his 12 starts for New England last season. The North Carolina native threw 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as well as 2,276 passing yards through 13 total contests.

The 22-year-old will enter the 2025 season looking to take a step towards becoming a franchise staple who can lead the Patriots back to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2021 campaign.

New offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has spoken highly of Maye, especially as it pertains to the quarterback’s ability to handle pressure and make adjustments on the field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

“I think if I know him very well, which I’m learning more and more about him every single day, he’s going to place high expectations on himself,” McDaniels said of Maye recently. “I know that for sure. We’re certainly going to want to try to get the best result out of our quarterback position every play that we can, and I think that’s all we can control. We can’t really control outside expectations.”

“We’re certainly going to try to do the very best we can with our opportunities. And I see a guy that has a great attitude and mindset about coming out here and trying to be the best version of himself that he can be, and I know that that’s what he can control. It’s what we can control as coaches, and hopefully we meet our expectations, which will eventually be yours.”

Maye has already entered a new chapter of his personal life, and it would not be bold to assume a more dynamic entry of his football life could follow.