The New England Patriots have had a hectic offseason. It started with hiring Mike Vrabel to replace Jerod Mayo as the head coach, and then they went on a spending spree in free agency. The draft also paid off for the Patriots, as they got the pieces they needed, highlighted by their first-round pick, Will Campbell. They loaded up on positions of need, so they are a massive wildcard this season.

New England only drafted one wide receiver in the third round, Kyle Williams from Washington State. However, undrafted wide receiver Efton Chism III has made some noise with his workouts online, thanks to the power of social media. He seems like a surprise candidate to make the 53-man roster for the start of the season.

“Come get some work with the GOAT. Wouldn't be where I'm at without him. All love Coach,” Chism said in response to the video post from his coach.

Chism's size and overall frame have immediately drawn comparisons to former Patriots slot receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. That comparison could go a long way for New England's fan base.

The Eastern Washington product spent four seasons with the Eagles and, in doing so, broke Cooper Kupp's single-season receptions record and his record for consecutive games with a reception at 53 straight.

The New England Patriots might be on the cusp of finding a gem for their receiving corps, and they did not even use a draft pick on him. If he makes the official roster, he would be a great safety valve for an offense that needs as much help as possible to help Drake Maye succeed.

The potential of this offense is apparent thanks to Drake Maye's emergence last year. He threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a 66.6% completion percentage and a 58.6 QB Rating. Maye was beaten and battered most of the season because the Patriots' offensive line could not protect him well, and none of the wide receivers could get consistent separation. That's why they addressed the line with Will Campbell in the draft and then the receiving corps in free agency.

If Chism makes the team, he will have much to develop and work on, mainly due to his size: he is 5-foot-10 and weighs 198 pounds. He would need to continue working on his route running and catching, but the muscle needs to be there, too.

The potential for another standout slot receiver with the Patriots could lie with Efton Chism III, but we still have a long way to go before we get to that point.