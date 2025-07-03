The New England Patriots will look a lot different when the 2025 season kicks off this fall. New head coach Mike Vrabel has completely overhauled New England's roster in one offseason. The Patriots are far from a perfect team, but they may be one of the most improved franchises this offseason.

The Patriots added plenty of new players this offseason via free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

New England has already had a chance to see these players in action at rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp.

Unfortunately, adding so many new players means that a number of them must be cut before the regular season.

But which players are vulnerable to be cut? And which position will have the most casualties?

Below we will explore which Patriots position battle with be the most competitive during training camp later this month.

The Patriots will have a fierce training camp battle at wide receiver

New England has not figured out its wide receiver room yet, but it is not for a lack of trying.

The Patriots have taken plenty of swings at wide receivers over the past three offseasons. Now they have a depth chart filled with potential starters but almost no proven assets.

Even the team's unquestioned WR1, newcomer Stefon Diggs, has question marks surrounding him.

Diggs tore his ACL during the 2024 season with the Texans. He should be available for New England towards the start of the regular season, but he could miss some time. That adds another unknown to the equation.

ESPN's Mike Reiss explained the situation best when talking about the receiver position around mandatory minicamp.

“Veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, third-year slot DeMario Douglas and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams are viewed as safe,” Reiss wrote. “So that leaves a projected two spots for the remaining group that includes nine-year veteran Kendrick Bourne, third-year pro Boutte, 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round), and undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, among others.”

Reiss only left off a few names, including John Jiles, Demeer Blankumsee, and Jeremiah Webb.

Reiss added that every played showed something this spring that could help them make the final roster. As a result, training camp should be quite exciting.

“Spring is often about building momentum for the start of training camp in late July, and each within that group has done something notable to set the stage for what looks like a spirited competition,” Reiss concluded.

I agree with Reiss that Diggs, Douglas, and Williams are safe. Mack Hollins could also be safe because of his veteran experience and favor with the new coaching staff.

Beyond that, it is anyone's guess.

Which dark horse receivers could make the final roster in New England?

Now the question becomes: which under-the-radar receivers have a chance to make the final roster?

I believe there are two young patriots receivers who have a good chance to survive training camp.

Let's start with second-year receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

The Patriots used a second-round pick on Polk during the 2024 NFL Draft. Polk entered the NFL with high expectations that he could put up similar numbers to his time at Washington.

Unfortunately, his professional career got off to a very slow start. He only managed 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns his rookie season.

Polk fell out of favor with Jerod Mayo's coaching staff, but there is a new regime in town.

Don't get it twisted, Polk will still have to prove himself to Vrabel's coaching staff. But we need to recognize that the regime change is a rare gift for Polk. A legitimate second chance just one year into his pro career.

I am confident he can win a spot over his replacement-level competition.

The other interesting Patriots receiver to watch is undrafted free agent Efton Chism III

Chism attending Eastern Washington University, the same school Cooper Kupp went to. Coaches have already made connections between Kupp and Chism in terms of work ethic and commitment.

“Efton is not the biggest. He's not the fastest. He's not the strongest,” Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best told ESPN in May. “But I will say he's most committed — his Valentine is bigger than most people. His care of his teammates is bigger than most people. When you have a chip on your shoulder, that's real and you carry it for life. That's what he did in high school to get to college. He wasn't a highly recruited kid out of high school. No FBS offers, much like Coop.”

Even if Chism balls out at training camp, he could still be in for a long journey before he's a consistent starter.

I see Chism making the final roster as primarily a special teamer who has high upside at receiver.