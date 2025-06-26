The New England Patriots made a quiet but notable roster move on Thursday, releasing rookie defensive tackle Wilfried Pene, as first reported by ProFootballNetwork's Myles Simmons.

“New England announced on Thursday that the club has waived defensive tackle Wilfried Pene,” Simmons wrote.

The move comes just weeks after Pene signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech. Despite flashing potential during offseason workouts, the 24-year-old’s time in Foxborough was short-lived as the team continues evaluating its defensive tackle depth ahead of training camp.

At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Pene joined the Patriots through the NFL International Pathway Program. The initiative allows teams to carry one international player beyond the standard 90-man roster limit.

Born in Tours, France, Pene developed his passion for football overseas before coming to the U.S. to play prep football and later committing to Virginia Tech to play for the Hokies. He appeared in 47 college games, totaling 73 tackles and five sacks while showing growth year after year.

Still, in a crowded Patriots roster filled with interior linemen like Christian Barmore and Milton Williams, the former Virginia Tech pass rusher’s path to making the 53-man roster was always going to be an uphill battle. His release doesn't free up a spot on the 90-man roster, since he held international exemption status.

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have used the International Program effectively. Fullback Jakob Johnson carved out a two-year stint as a starter after arriving via the same pathway. While Pene didn’t reach the same level of success, his journey still represents the growing global influence of football.

With Pene now off the roster, New England’s defensive tackle group still boasts eight players, including rookies Joshua Farmer and Jahvaree Ritzie. The release serves as a reminder that while international development programs offer unique opportunities, roster competition in the NFL remains fierce—especially in the trenches.

Whether the defensive tackle resurfaces elsewhere or returns later on the Patriots practice squad, his NFL story may not be over yet. But for now, New England is moving forward without the young French defender as they focus on solidifying their front line for the 2025 season.