The All-Star break is coming to a close and FanDuel has us covered with some win total odds for rest of the season. This will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a New York Yankees win total over/under prediction and pick.

The Yankees are eight games back in the American League East, but it is the hardest division in the MLB. New York is 49-42, but they are only a game back of the last wild card spot. Needless to say, the Yankees will not be sellers at the deadline. They are not afraid to spend money and I would not be surpised if they did.

The Yankees are struggling in a massive way without Aaron Judge in the lineup. Without Judge, the Yankees are batting .220 this season. Anthony Rizzo is batting .257 with 11 home runs to lead the Yankees. Judge was hitting .291, but he is out with a toe injury. Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe both have 13 home runs this season.

On the mound, the Yankees are glad to have Carlos Rodon return. They will need him in the second half. Gerrit Cole has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB, but that was expected. The rest of the rotation has not been great. Having Rodon return is huge for New York. As a team, the Yankees have a 3.80 ERA, but that is thanks to their lockdown bullpen. Michael King, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta have been very good for the Yankees this season. New York needs another rotation piece, but the bullpen is solid.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: New York Yankees Win Total Odds

Over 87.5 games: -122

Under 87.5 games: +100

Why The Yankees Will Win 87.5 Games

As mentioned, Rodon is back. The Yankees really need him to pitch well because the rest of the rotation, besides Cole, is struggling. If Rodon can come and be the stud pitcher he can be, the Yankees are going to be in good shape for at least two of five games. New York is never afraid to spend money at the deadline, so there is a chance the go out and get starting pitching help. Someone like Shane Bieber, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, or Marcus Stroman will be a massive help. If the Yankees want to stay in the playoff picture, they will need to go out and get a pitcher.

Judge will eventually be back. That will bolster the lineup and give the Yankees the firepower they need. The Yankees should definitely look to add a hitter at the deadline, though. Judge, Rizzo, Torres and Bader will not be enough to put them over the edge. If they can go out and get someone from the Cardinals maybe, the Yankees will be in good shape. Trades definitely need to happen, though.

Why The Yankees Won't Win 87.5 Games

Without Judge, the Yankees struggle. They can not seem to get anything going on offense without Judge because opposing teams do not need to pitch around anybody. If the Yankees do not get it together in the second part of the season, they will not win more than 87 games. Players D.J Lemahieu, Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera and Giancarlo Stanton need to find a way to get their bat hot. Stanton only has nine home runs this season and his main game is power. It looks like New York will not have many people step up in Judge's absence, so the Yankees are in trouble.

On the schedule, the Yankees play in the hardest division in the MLB. Those series are going to be tough no matter where they are played. They also still have to travel to Miami, Atlanta, Houston and they host the Diamondbacks. They will also host the Astros for a series. The Yankees schedule is going to be very tough the rest of the year and if they are not careful, they will easily fall out of the playoff race.

Final New York Yankees Win Total Prediction

The Yankees just struggle too much without Judge. They need to make some trades, but if they wait to long, they will be on the outside looking in. Unless New York makes a trade within the next 10-14 days, I do not see them winning enough games to cover this. To finish the season above 87 wins, the Yankees have to go 39-32. Without Judge and help in the rotation, I do not see this happening.

Final New York Yankees Win Total Prediction: Under 87.5 (+100)