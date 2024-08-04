ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals dominated the series' first two games, winning by a combined score of 16-3. The Detroit Tigers don't have much big-league talent remaining on their roster after trading Jack Flaherty, Andrew Chafin, Carson Kelly, and Mark Canha at the deadline. The Tigers also have Reese Olson, Casey Mize, and Sawyer Gipson-Long dealing with injuries, so there's even a question about who will be the starting pitcher. Tyler Holton started on Saturday night, while Tarik Skubal received the ball on Friday. The Tigers could lean on a starter from the minor leagues or a bullpen day to get through the series' final game. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Tigers prediction and pick.

Royals-Tigers Projected Starters

Michael Wacha vs. TBD

Michael Wacha (8-6) with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Last Start: @ White Sox, 7 IP, 5 SO, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (4-5) with a 3.90 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

TBD (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Home Splits:

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Tigers Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -158

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Royals vs. Tigers

Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers didn't have a bad starting rotation despite their poor record. They had Skubal and Flaherty leading the charge and good complementary pieces in Olson and Mize. The Tigers offered a challenge to any opposing offense with this rotation, but whoever they throw out there on Sunday should be an easier matchup.

The Royals are possibly playing their best baseball of the year. They are 2.5 games up in the wildcard race and six behind the Cleveland Guardians for first in the American League Central. The Royals are batting .287 with a .340 on-base percentage over the last ten games. They averaged six runs and 10.2 hits over that span, which could mean trouble for the Tigers' pieced-together pitching staff.

There isn't much left to the Tigers' bullpen, either. They had an acceptable 4.20 ERA over the entire season, but in the last three games, they own a 6.44 ERA.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

There aren't many reasons to bet on the Tigers right now. The best chance for the Tigers to win any remaining games will be when Skubal is on the mound since he was the one piece they didn't get to trade at the deadline. There were rumors that the Orioles were kicking tires on acquiring him, but the deal didn't finish.

One weak spot for the Royals has been their bullpen, but Wacha pitched past the sixth inning in three of his last five starts and hasn't given up more than three earned runs. Can whatever pitcher the Tigers bring in catch lightning in a bottle and outduel Wacha? It's possible but unlikely.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick

It's hard for any team to secure a sweep in the MLB, especially in a four-game series. The Royals have a chance to do that after winning on Saturday night, and there doesn't seem to be much standing in their way. The Tigers are nearly a non-bet for the rest of this season until the rest of their starting pitchers return from the injured list, and we'll be taking the Royals in this game.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-158)