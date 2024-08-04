The Baltimore Orioles have made a strong push to claim the top spot in the AL East just over halfway through the 2024 MLB season. The Orioles earned a 7-4 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday with support from star shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Henderson issued an inspiring demand after the victory.

First, Henderson spoke about his impression of starting pitcher Zach Elfin after he pitched into the seventh inning and allowed two runs:

“It's been awesome playing behind him. He controls the zone really well. Seems like he's always working the edges, and it's been really fun playing behind him,” Henderson said, via Fox Sports: MLB.

Next, Henderson spoke on the Orioles' depth additions before issuing his requirement for the team to be successful:

“Yeah, everybody's got a buy-in mentality, and it seems like everybody's just ready to go no matter who's called on each night. That's what we're going to need down the stretch and in the playoffs as well,” Henderson added.

The Orioles moved to 66-46 with their win over the Guardians. Gunnar Henderson went at bat five times and amassed three hits, two runs, and one RBI. The 23-year-old will continue to be important for Baltimore as they continue their run to keep the top spot in the AL East.

Can the Orioles keep their foot on the gas?

Baltimore possesses the same record as the New York Yankees, who previously held the division's top spite. As Gunnar Henderson mentioned, it will take a superb effort for the Orioles to finish the season strong, and he looks to play a large role in that.

Through 110 games, Henderson has amassed 28 home runs, which ranks him fight in the league. In addition, he has batted a .288 average, accumulated 28 RBI, and held a .934 OPS.

Henderson understands the commitment he and his teammates just have to make a deeper run in the 2024 MLB Playoffs. Things can change quickly, and while the Orioles and Yankees look to have a strong hold on the division, the Boston Red Sox want to make a run as well.

The Red Sox are 58-51, eight wins back from the top two. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games. yet, it would not be surprising to see them turn on the Jets and try to claim one of the top spots.

It will be interesting to how things play out for the Orioles and in the division as the season's second half intensifies.