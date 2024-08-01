The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the most active teams at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring six players including pitchers Jack Flaherty and Michael Kopech. As the dust settled with the passing of the deadline, Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts shared some injury news that could have a significant impact on the team’s success this season.

Roberts revealed that Mookie Betts is taking batting practice and could return to the team in the “next couple weeks,” according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on X. In addition to Betts, Roberts reported that Max Muncy underwent a “chiropractic adjustment” that led to a “breakthrough.” The Dodgers expect Muncy to begin “swinging again tomorrow,” per Harris. It’s been two and a half months since he last played baseball.

The Dodgers lost Betts to a fractured left hand on June 16. The former MVP was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Kansas City Royals’ pitcher Dan Altavilla and placed on the 10-day injured list. The expectation was for Betts to be out of action for six-eight weeks and that timeline could still prove to be accurate.

Betts has primarily played shortstop this season to accommodate the Dodgers’ crowded outfield. The 11-year veteran is slashing .304/.405/.488 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 RBI and an OPS+ of 153 this year. He’s up to 3.9 WAR in just 72 games and made his eighth career All-Star game this season.

The Dodgers’ 31-year-old superstar has been working his way back from the broken hand. He began hitting off of a tee and progressed to taking batting practice. It’s unknown if Roberts’ estimate that Betts could return in a “couple weeks” includes a rehab assignment. If the Dodgers do send Betts to the minors it will likely be a brief stint just long enough to get used to the game environment after more than a month and a half on the shelf.

The Dodgers hope Mookie Betts and Max Muncy turned a corner on their injuries

While Betts’ injury situation is fairly straightforward, Muncy has had a very different experience. The 33-year-old third baseman landed on the 10-day injured list on May 17 with a right oblique strain. At the time, the Dodgers believed the injury to be minor and expected to have Muncy back when first eligible after 10 days. However, two and a half months later Muncy remains out of action.

The two-time All-Star has struggled to work his way back from the strain. Rehab work has been slow due to soreness and reports have been mostly negative as Muncy hasn’t been able to make any real progress.

The Dodgers hope the nine-year veteran’s “chiropractic adjustment” allows him to turn a corner. If Muncy doesn’t experience a setback after he begins swinging, he can advance to batting practice, simulated games and ultimately a rehab assignment in the minors before rejoining LA.

Although Roberts’ update had a positive vibe, it’s unlikely that Muncy will be able to return to action before September. And it remains a real possibility that he misses the remainder of the regular season.

Prior to the injury in mid May, Muncy had a .798 OPS with eight doubles, nine home runs, 28 RBI and 24 runs scored. He produced an OPS+ of 124 and 1.3 WAR in 40 games exclusively at third base.

The first-place Dodgers have a 5.5 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres in the NL West entering play on Wednesday. At 18 games above .500 Los Angeles has the fifth best record in MLB.