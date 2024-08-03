One of the New York Yankees' most notable veterans, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, is going to remain on the shelf for a little while longer. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave injury updates on a couple players, including Rizzo, to reporters on Saturday morning.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“Yankees injury updates: RHP Ian Hamilton to throw ‘high-intensity' bullpen on Aug. 6, still needs to face hitters in BP/games. 1B Anthony Rizzo has been swinging a bat lightly but ‘still has a ways to go,' per Aaron Boone. INF Jon Berti running at approximately 80 percent after July 20 PRP injection.”

As valuable of a presence as Rizzo is to the Yankees, the focus right now has to be on him getting back to full strength. Even though his performance has been in decline the last couple of years, the veteran is a key piece to the Bronx Bombers' roster. For now, though, rookie Ben Rice is the primary starter at first base. Rice has gone through some slumps but seems to be adjusting well to the major leagues. When Rizzo comes back, there's a good chance he will be sharing the position with the 25-year-old.

Anthony Rizzo, Ben Rice to form future tandem at first base for Yankees?

The 34-year-old Rizzo is close friends with Yankees captain Aaron Judge and is seen as another leader in the locker room. However, his play on the field over the past two seasons have left a lot to be desired. Injuries have played at least a part of those struggles, as it took over two months for the New York medical staff to diagnose Rizzo with post-concussion syndrome last season. The broken forearm he sustained in June is just the latest ailment on what seems to be an ever-growing list.

Meanwhile, Rice continued his ascension to the majors shortly after Rizzo went on the injured list. Since then, he's taken hold of the starting first base job as the team has continued to search for a long-term solution at the position. Currently, the former catcher is hitting only .207 over 116 at bats, but he does have seven home runs and 22 RBIs. Furthermore, he's making strides defensively, as the ex-12th round pick is becoming more and more familiar with nuances of playing first base in the majors.

Once Rizzo is back, it would make more sense for the team to platoon both the veteran and the rookie. DJ LeMahieu is continuing to decline as he gets older, while Oswaldo Cabrera hasn't performed strongly after a blistering start to the season. Rice is definitely worthy of the roster spot he currently holds and could help the Yankees in their quest for their 28th title. Why not continue to give him a shot, even after Rizzo is back to 100 percent?