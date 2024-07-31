The MLB Trade Deadline can often confuse a lot of baseball fans. This is due to the large number of shakeups in many teams' rotations. However, it is very rare that an insider like Jon Heyman makes a mistake in their reports. It was once assumed that Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees would be letting go of JD Davis. The expectation was that we would be headed to the Tampa Bay Rays. However, that was not the case and another big move was slated for the third baseman.

Aaron Boone and the Yankees have finally decided on the future of JD Davis. While he is not going to the Rays, they are putting the third baseman on outright waivers. He will then have to wait for another team to pick him up amid the MLB Trade Deadline, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. If there is not a single team that attempts to get him, he will become a free agent prior to the last stretch of the season which could affect his tenure in the league.

Surprisingly, this MLB Trade Deadline incident is not the only odd thing that has happened to Davis this season. He had just come off an arbitration with the San Francisco Giants. Winning it meant that he would earn up to $6.9 million for the 2024 season but then he got released such that the squad could make cap space to acquire Matt Chapman. Eventually, he joined the Oakland A's. The West Coast team expected him to pop off such that he would become an MLB Trade Deadline asset but that was just not the case.

Finally, he ended up with Boone and the Yankees only to get cut from the squad a month after. Davis still has a lot to give to any team that wants to sign him.

JD Davis' run with the Yankees

There were not a lot of expectations for Davis once he stepped on third base and held a bat for Aaron Boone's squad. After all, his wRC+ clocked in at a horrid 96 which sort of tempered expectations quite a bit. However, his production was still not the best despite the low expectations. He ended up with a line of .105/.227/.158 with an OPS+ of .385. These numbers were a far cry from what the Yankees or any team needed. This is why the trade to the Rays was quite a surprise.

However, there is still hope for Davis to land with a team. In a span of four years prior to this season, he was able to deliver a line of .268/.352/.443 which made his wRC+ register at 120.