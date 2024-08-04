ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Blue Jays had high hopes heading into the season. They had a revamped bullpen, new starting pitchers, and the offensive weapons to compete with the rest of the American League East. However, they are at the bottom of the standings and sold most of their pieces at the trade deadline. The one thing they have going for them, which isn't good for the New York Yankees, is that the teams have split their 12 matchups this season. The Yankees are in a battle with the Baltimore Orioles for the division, and can't afford to lose games to the division's worst team. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Yankees Projected Starters

Yariel Rodriguez vs. Gerrit Cole

Yariel Rodriguez (1-4) with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Orioles, 0.2 IP, 1 SO, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 ER

2024 Road Splits: (1-3) with a 5.57 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP.

Gerrit Cole (3-2) with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Mets, 5 2/3 IP, 4 SO, 8 H, 2 BB, 6 ER, 3 HR

2024 Home Splits: (1-1) with a 5.85 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +180

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: MLB Network, Sportsnet, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays stole a game from the Yankees this weekend when they won the series-opening matchup 8-5. The Yankees returned the favor on Saturday afternoon, but the Blue Jays could take advantage of Gerrit Cole. Cole has some poor outings so far this season, including his last start against the Mets when he allowed eight hits, six earned runs, and three home runs. Aaron Boone gave Cole ten days to recover after that beatdown, but it'll be a question of rest vs. rust in his first game back.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yariel Rodriguez has had some poor starts this season, including his last outing when he didn't get out of the first outing. The Cuban rookie walked four of his first seven batters against the Orioles, which prompted John Schneider to give him the hook. He won't enjoy facing the Yankees' offense in this matchup, as they are batting .289 with a .364 on-base percentage against right-handed pitching over their last ten games. The Yankees have to believe they are in a good position to win this game if Cole can return to anywhere near his usual form.

One poor spot for the Blue Jays has been their bullpen. After trading some of their pieces at the deadline, they now have a pieced-together group full of relievers trying to make the team for next year. It's a motivated group, but they may have no match for the high-powered Yankees offense.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

It seems like a game that the Yankees should have no trouble winning, but for some reason, the Blue Jays have been able to steal victories against the Yankees in half of their meetings this season. The result of this game is too hard to decide, but we will predict plenty of runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr has been on fire and loves hitting against Cole. On the other side of the field, the Yankees may hit this over by themselves against Rodriguez.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 (-110)