New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. couldn't have gotten off to a better start for his new team. The former Miami Marlin became the first Yankee to ever hit four home runs in his first three games with the team.

However, former Marlins executive David Samson isn't impressed, via The Dan Le Batard Show.

“He’s gotten off to a good start, and that’s going to maybe give him the false sense that he’s the center of some amount of attention,” Samson said. “But wait ’til he goes 1-for-13 in New York. In Miami, it gets ignored with one camera. In New York, you’re on the back page of The Post. So be careful what you wish for.”

Chisholm, who has his detractors around the league, has often been labeled overrated after being on the cover of MLB The Show 23, the official MLB video game. The 26-year-old is a .248 career hitter.

“I know you’re excited about him because he was on the front of [MLB The Show 23],” Samson said. “That was all [Derek] Jeter doing that. All the talk of Jeter being his idol, it was all ridiculousness. Jazz needed to be traded off this team, and the fact that he was given to the Yankees, whatever happens with the Yankees is fine. He’s not the star; he’s not the center of attention.”

Was Samson being bitter, or did he have a point?

Jazz Chisholm can re-write his story with the Yankees

Chisholm won't stay on this heater forever in New York. However, he's basking in the limelight for now, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“This is what I live for,” Chisholm said. “I love the lights. I love the big crowds. I love everything like that. It’s super exciting, and I’m enjoying it.”

Samson was right when he said that the infielder/outfielder hybrid won't be the main star in New York, as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are the big fish. However, being a part of a winning organization contending for a championship makes it easier for players to buy into a supporting role.

The Yankees needed a spark in late July, as their lineup wasn't producing outside of Judge and Soto. Chisholm has already shown what he's capable of, and how much it can affect the offense.

Perhaps Chisholm won't be on another video game cover again, or be the main box-office attraction on his team. However, if he's comfortable with providing a spark instead of being the main character, there's nothing stopping him from acheiving greatness in the Empire State.