The Atlanta Falcons are trying to solve a puzzle: what happened to Michael Penix Jr.? Last season, the 2024 first-round pick looked solid at worst during the few starts he made last season. This year, though, Penix looked like a shell of his previous self. It's all culminated in a shellacking against the Carolina Panthers that saw Atlanta get shut out and Penix replaced by Kirk Cousins late in the game.

What's going wrong with the Falcons right now? Is this a sign that Penix might not be as good as many thought he was. Well, NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano share that the Falcons don't think that way. They also point out that Penix's situation isn't as good as his previous starts.

“Sure, Penix is playing like a quarterback who has made only six starts in the NFL, but a couple of people I talked to Monday said they don't think the team is doing enough to help him,” Graziano wrote. “There were a few instances Sunday — a 30-0 loss to Carolina — where plays seemingly took too long to come in. Receivers also dropped passes.”

“As one NFL coaching source who has studied the Falcons put it, ‘[Penix] can throw it, he just can't see it right now,'” Fowler added. “In other words, defenses are clouding the picture and confusing the young quarterback. Penix appeared to be playing more freely late last season, and he has the arm strength to utilize the entire field.”

Against the Panthers, Penix completed 50% of his 36 passing attempts, gaining 172 yards. The Falcons quarterback also threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Penix's completion percentage has dwindled over the course of the season, completing 58.6% of his passes and throwing just one touchdown on the year.

There's still time for Penix to bounce back this season. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the division with a 3-0 record, the Falcons still have an outside shot at a playoff spot. As Graziano and Fowler pointed out, there's a few more things around Penix that need a little fixing. Once they get back into the groove, that will be the true test of Penix's skill.