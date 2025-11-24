The Atlanta Falcons ended their dreadful five-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon with a road win over the rival New Orleans Saints by a score of 24-10. While it won't do much to get Atlanta back into any sort of playoff talk in the NFC postseason picture, it provided a brief feel-good moment for a fanbase that has been in agony of late.

Unfortunately, the good vibes did not last for long, as the team got a devastating injury update on one of its key rookies on Monday.

“Falcons corner Billy Bowman Jr. suffered a torn Achilles last week in practice, per sources. HC Raheem Morris said Friday the injury was ‘not good’ and the team placed him on IR. The fourth-round rookie had made an immediate impact,” reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Bowman Jr. is one of several Falcons rookies who have made an immediate impact so far this year, recording multiple interceptions in his first NFL season and becoming a key member of the Atlanta secondary. Additionally, first round pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have also had impressive starts to their respective NFL careers so far.

Losing Bowman for the season will certainly hurt for a Falcons team that doesn't have much to play for at this point outside of developing some of its young talent down the stretch of this season. An Achilles tear could very possibly sideline Bowman Jr. for some of next year as well, although nothing has been announced on that front.

The Falcons will next take the field on Sunday vs the New York Jets on the road.