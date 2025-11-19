Recently, it was announced that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. would be out for the remainder of the season due to a partially torn ACL, which will require surgery. Penix Jr. has already undergone two ACL surgeries previously in his career when he was in college, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to be the same player for the Falcons once he recovers.

The Penix Jr. injury has opened the door for last year's primary starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, to reassume that role for Atlanta moving forward for the rest of this season.

Recently, Cousins spoke on the Penix Jr. injury and had some kind words for the young quarterback.

“Got a good opportunity against the Saints this week. But wanted to acknowledge how tough the injury is for Michael (Penix Jr.) Heart breaks for him. … I'm very confident he has a lot of good football ahead of him,” said Cousins, per Terrin Waack of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons are currently in the midst of a brutal five-game losing streak, which most recently included a home defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, to essentially end any faint hope Atlanta had of trying to make a playoff push.

Cousins hasn't looked promising in the limited minutes that he has played this year, and Falcons fans won't find any solace in scouring through mock drafts, as the team does not own its first round pick this year.

In any case, the Falcons will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 PM ET.