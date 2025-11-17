The Atlanta Falcons suffered yet another loss on Sunday, this time a 30-27 overtime defeat against the Carolina Panthers. However, the game was not the most important loss for the Dirty Birds in Week 11.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London went down with knee injuries during the game and are now going to miss time. London has a PCL sprain that will keep him out for Week 12 and potentially longer, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Source: Falcons WR Drake London suffered a PCL sprain and is out this week and potentially more,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier on Monday morning, it was reported that Penix re-aggravated a bone bruise in his left knee from earlier in the season and could miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Losing London on top of Penix would be a massive blow for a Falcons offense that has struggled at times this season even with him in the lineup. Despite a 3-7 campaign so far, London has taken another step as a clear star receiver that can be a dependable weapon on the outside. In a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, London scored three touchdowns and showed why he is one of the best red zone threats in football.

In Week 12, and if London is forced to miss even more time, both Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts should get more work in the passing game with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Bijan Robinson will likely be even more of a focal point not only in the running game, but in the passing game as well.

The Falcons have a winnable game against the New Orleans Saints coming in Week 12, though it will be hard to win anywhere on the road with this amount of injuries. After that, it remains to be seen whether London will be able to make it back for a Week 13 tilt with the New York Jets.