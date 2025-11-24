The Atlanta Falcons managed to get back into the win column in Week 12, taking down the New Orleans Saints. In the process, rookie Jalon Walker etched his name into Falcons history.

The linebacker notched his fifth sack of the season in a 24-10 victory. Walker became the third Falcons rookie to make at least five sacks in his first nine games, via team reporter Tori McElhaney. He joined Marcus Cotton, who had five in 1988 and Mike Pitts, who had 5.5 in 1983.

Atlanta selected Walker with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They doubled up on pass rushers, trading up for James Pearce at No. 26. With Walker at five sacks and Pearce at four, the Falcons will continue to build their pass rushing core around both current rookie.

Alongside his five sacks, Walker has also put up 30 tackles, six quarterback hits and a pair of forced fumbles. The rookie has earned a 71.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 33/118 edge rushers. He has truly excelled against the run, ranking 10th with his 76.5 grade. Overall, Walker looks like a hit for Atlanta's defense.

His play hasn't necessarily translated to the rest of the squad though. Entering Week 13, the Falcons rank 16th overall in total defense, allowing 323.5 yards per game. Their struggles have come in the ground game, as Atlanta ranks 26th overall in run defense, allowing 133.1 YPG.

With Walker in tow though, the Falcons at least know they have a building block for success. They'll hope he keeps getting into the opposing teams backfield when they face the New York Jets in Week 13.