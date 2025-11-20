While the Atlanta Falcons turn to a grizzled veteran quarterback, the Saints are hopeful for more good things from rookie Tyler Shough. And here are the Falcons and Saints' bold predictions for their Week 12 clash.

The Falcons (3-7) are trying to end a five-game skid that ruined their playoff hopes. Meanwhile, the Saints (2-8) and finally happy after a 17-7 decision over the Panthers ended their four-game slide.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will total 100-plus yards rushing

Atlanta is going to keep the ball on the ground. First, they have a great running back in Bijan Robinson. Second, the Saints can defend the pass a little, but aren’t as strong against the run. Third, Kirk Cousins has taken over at quarterback for the Falcons, and they won’t want him to throw it all over the field.

Look for Robinson to get the ball early, often, and throughout the game, according to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy via Fantasy Pros.

Norris believes it will be “a mini CMC situation where he's just going to get the rock so much it doesn't even matter about the matchup.”

Robinson is trying to get his teammates focused on what happens on the field, according to atlantafalcons.com. He said he wants them to stay off social media.

“I can't let it happen,” Robinson said. “I'm not going to let it happen. I'm going to do as much as I can to eliminate all that stuff. If I have to say it in front of the whole team, I'll do it. Because if that's what it takes, that's what it takes right now. It might be uncomfortable for me, because I'm more of a lead-by-example type of guy, but I hope my words and I pray that my words are going to affect these guys in the best way possible.”

Robinson should also be good for at least one score. And he might find the end zone twice if Cousins can play well on third downs and keep drives alive.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins will throw for less than 250 yards

As mentioned before, look for the Falcons to keep the ball on the ground. This means fewer opportunities for Cousins to rack up yardage.

It makes a lot of sense as the Falcons will likely be without their top receiver, Drake London. Head coach Raheem Morris said he hopes London’s absence is a short one, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“Yeah, usually when I say week to week, I mean, hopefully next week,” Morris said. “I don't think he'll be going this week.”

Cousins didn’t play well in his previous start. He threw for only 173 yards against the Dolphins. And in a relief role against the Panthers, Cousins went 6 of 14 for 48 yards. ugly.

With Michael Penix Jr. out for the year and possibly missing some of next season, the Falcons don’t seem to be comfortable with Cousins leading the way into 2026. Morris said the team hopes to get Penix back for Week 1 next year, according to The Athletic.

“From what we know of Mike and all our research, he will come back stronger,” Morris said. “I have no doubt that Mike is going to attack this rehab and attack what he needs to get done to be ready for his team as soon as possible.”

Still, Cousins can’t be their long-term answer at age 37 if Penix can’t stay healthy.

“You definitely have to go out and make some different plans about the offseason, but we will address that when we get there,” he said. “That’s always got to be something that is on your mind, regardless, but it’s got to be more on your mind now.”

Saints QB Tyler Shough will top last week’s career-high effort

Shough put the ball in the air 27 times against the Panthers and finished with 282 yards and two touchdowns. He will probably have more attempts this week and might even crack the 300-yard mark.

Shough said he’s getting more comfortable with the NFL game, according to ESPN.

“I feel more and more comfortable each day, each practice as I kind of build that chemistry with some of the guys,” Shough said. “And I think it's part of it. The business of guys coming in and going. But for me, I just feel really comfortable. And there's going to be challenges ahead, so I'm going to continue to battle through those.”

Head coach Kellen Moore said he likes the leadership of Shough.

“His leadership builds each week, each time that he's in front of this group leading the charge, you can sense that,” Moore said. “I think you're getting more and more comfortable with it, and now you're starting to be able to make some of those adjustments here and there and have a great feel for this thing and anticipate what's coming. And I think our guys are building the good rhythm together.”