The Atlanta Falcons' rough season continues. Now, the Falcons are without quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL. After the diagnosis, the Falcons signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup QB Kyle Trask to provide some insurance.

Penix, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this year for Atlanta.

But, the latest injury is a big one for Penix, and while it is a partially torn ACL, he will miss the rest of the year and try to recover in time for training camp.

On Wednesday, head coach Raheem Morris had a strong promise to the young QB.

“The guy is going to come back stronger for us. This organization believes in him.”

"The guy is going to come back stronger for us. This organization believes in him" pic.twitter.com/I9vMsRGvS9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 19, 2025

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson also had a message for Penix, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

“(Penix) is a mentally tough guy. He’s been through these things in the past. We are praying for him and the procedure and the recovery. We are all sick about it, love Mike. We are all wrapping our arms around him. He’s got a great support system.”

For now, veteran Kirk Cousins will start at QB for Atlanta, and Robinson revealed what the plan looks like.

“We'll go back to some of the things we did last year and what Kirk has done in the past,” Robinson said, via Falcons reporter Terrin Waack.

Atlanta faces the New orleans Saints on the road followed by the New York Jets.