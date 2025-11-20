The Atlanta Falcons lost their fifth straight game last Sunday, falling to 3-7 on the season with a 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was Atlanta’s second straight overtime defeat. And adding injury to insult, Michael Penix Jr. suffered a partial tear of his ACL in Week 11, ending his season.

With the sophomore signal caller done the year, the Falcons will turn to Kirk Cousins. The four-time Pro Bowler filled in for Penix earlier this season, making a spot start in Week 8. Now he’ll take over at quarterback for Atlanta.

Cousins is preparing to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. Asked how he’s holding up given the Falcons’ spate of injuries, Cousins told reporters, “I do feel good,” per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. He then added, “And I would never tell you if I wasn’t, probably until the season is over.”

Kirk Cousins takes over as Falcons' QB1

Cousins took over for an injured Penix late in Week 11. While he struggled against the Panthers, completing just 42.9 percent of his passes, he did lead two fourth-quarter field goal drives. The second Falcons' field goal tied the game with seconds remaining. However, Cousins benefited from excellent starting field position on both of his scoring drives.

In his lone start this season, Cousins went 21/31 for 173 scoreless yards as the Miami Dolphins beat the Falcons in a 34-10 rout.

Atlanta’s top wideout wasn’t available for Cousins’ Week 8 start. And the 14th-year veteran will face the Saints shorthanded in Week 12 as London is out with a knee injury.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons prior to the 2024 season. He was benched in favor of Penix after throwing an NFL-high 16 interceptions in 14 games.

The Falcons have missed the playoffs for seven straight years. The team will likely extend that streak in 2025 as it deals with multiple injuries following a nightmare 3-7 start. A loss to New Orleans on Sunday would drop Atlanta to last place in the NFC South.