A few days after breaking a Carolina Panthers record previously held by Cam Newton, Bryce Young had an injury scare. However, any Week 12 concerns were totally squashed, according to a post on X by David Newton.

“Bryce Young (ankle) was a full participant on Thursday, per Panthers coach Dave Canales.”

Young completed 31 of 45 passes for 448 yards in the overtime win over the Falcons. Putting that in perspective, Young had thrown for only 364 yards over the previous three games combined.

Panthers QB Bryce Young hoping to continue momentum

The Panthers will be back in the mix on Monday night, taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

It shouldn’t be a big surprise that Young is letting the injury ding hold him down, according to panthers.com.

“He's a tough guy, no doubt,” veteran right tackle Taylor Moton said with a nod. “I feel like he's been tough, but he definitely showed his toughness this past weekend. I’m happy he's able to come back in and finish the game for us. Because I love playing with him.”

“He's a dawg,” receiver Xavier Legette said.

Rookie Tetairoa McMillan said he greeted Young in the huddle when he returned with a basic “You good?”

“He's like, ‘Yeah,'” McMillan said. “So I was like, ‘Well, next time get your ass up.'”

Young is exactly the biggest quarterback around. So when he gets popped, the bigger players take notice when he bounces back.

“I mean, for sure,” Ekwonu said. “It definitely sent a message like, if he feels like he can be out there, he's going to be out there fighting for us, so it's definitely inspiring.

“It's nice to know that we're all in the fight together. You know he can be out there; he's not going to go down unless he has to. It's definitely good to see he's going to be in there fighting for us and with us.”

The Panthers will take a record of 6-5 into the game against the 49ers, who are 7-4.