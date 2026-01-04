Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan watched a costly miscue unfold versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Bryce Young interception wasn't the only topic of postgame discussion in this crucial NFC South battle Saturday.

McMillan's best play got wiped away, due to an offensive pass interference call. The decision negated a 31-yard reception on third-and-two.

Yet it also sparked fierce reactions with fans taking McMillan's side.

Just embarrassing that this is a pass interference call on Tetairoa McMillan, regardless of what ESPN rules analyst is claiming. 🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/JDnk4lUu7u — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

McMillan got asked his thoughts about the now controversial call. But he delivered an honest response.

“It's hard. I wanted to come in and be the aggressor especially on that play. Guess it didn't work out for me,” McMillan said via Sheena Quick of Fox Sports 1340AM.

Head coach of Tetairoa McMillan reacts to Panthers calls

Meanwhile Dave Canales addressed the McMillan offensive pass interference call along with other questionable referee decisions.

The second-year head coach chose the high road and opted to avoid blasting the refs. He instead praised the Bucs.

“They capitalized on some of our turnovers,” Canales began. “And you know that they had those early scores, and our defense kind of settled in and made them settle for field goals, which puts us right back into the game at the end there, but I'm just I'm proud of our group.”

Canales adds he's “proud of his group” for battling and being in this position to make the NFL Playoffs.

The postseason isn't officially out of the picture despite the loss.

Carolina needs the Atlanta Falcons to beat the New Orleans Saints to create a larger tailspin in this NFC South race. The Panthers win the division off the tiebreaker scenario if Atlanta wins.