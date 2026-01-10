The Orlando Magic are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Leading up to the contest, it appears Orlando got some good news regarding Moe Wagner.

Reports indicate that the 28-year-old center will make his 2025-26 season debut against the Pelicans, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It will be Wagner's first game back since suffering a torn ACL in December 2024.

“Orlando Magic forward Moe Wagner will make his season debut in Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Wagner was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate a season ago, prior to his torn ACL last December, averaging 12.9 PPG and 4.9 RPG. Key return.”

Before the ACL tear, Wagner was playing extremely well off the bench for the Magic. He was in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year award. His 12.9 PPG and 4.9 PPG were his career bests. He was also shooting 56.2% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the three-point line. Both of which were career highs.

It's unclear how much playing time the seven-year veteran will receive in his first game back from injury. However, he should at least mix in playing time with Goga Bitadze as the backup center behind Wendell Carter Jr.

Wagner's return comes at an opportune time for the Magic. Orlando enters Sunday's game with a 21-18 record, which ties them in seventh place with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. Moe Wagner will have about a month of playing time before the NBA All-Star Weekend, which should allow him to readjust to the lineup and bounce back from his injury.