The Carolina Panthers are getting ready to see action for their first game in the NFL playoffs since the 2017 season — and their first home postseason game in a decade.

To give the team a nice boost for its NFC Wild Card Round showdown against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, former franchise quarterback Cam Newton will be in attendance for the contest, not just to watch, but to fulfill the ceremonial drum duties ahead o the game, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Cam Newton will be back in Carolina for the #Panthers’ first home playoff game in 10 years on Saturday, and he’ll beat the Keep Pounding drum prior to the game to get the crowd going,” Meirov shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bryce Young and the Panthers have clinched a spot in the playoffs after barely edging the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title. Carolina finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-9 record, but has the home-field advantage against Los Angeles courtesy of that division crown. The Rams ended the regular season with a 12-5 record but they placed just second in the NFC West, behind the NFC top seed Seattle Seahawks.

Carolina's last playoff appearance was a quick one, as the Panthers suffered a wild-card round loss to the New Orleans Saints on the road in the 2017 NFL playoffs. In 2015, the Panthers, led by Newton, went 15-1 in the regular season and went just a win away from winning the Super Bowl, as they lost to the Denver Broncos on the grandest stage of football.