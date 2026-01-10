The New York Mets' offseason has been characterized by significant change, but one area on the roster that remains largely untouched is the starting pitching rotation. They are still exploring their options, and that includes making calls within their division. The organization recently inquired about Washington Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore, according to Mets On SI's Pat Ragazzo.

The two sides are reportedly not close to reaching a deal at this time, however, as the Nats continue to request a huge haul for their All-Star hurler. New York president of baseball operations David Stearns attempted to fill the back end of the 2025 starting staff with wild cards like Frankie Montas, which is especially risky when the front end consists of the oft-injured Kodai Senga and inconsistent Sean Manaea.

Needless to say, the strategy blew up in his face, and the team was forced to rely on a trio of rookies late in the season. Nolan McLean was phenomenal in an eight-game sample size, but the rest of the group is filled with uncertainty. Stearns ostensibly feels a sense of urgency to upgrade the rotation before offseason's end. How the Mets handle that mission may once again determine where they finish in the National League standings. Gore comes with questions himself, though.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, who will turn 27 by the start of next season, plummeted in the second half of 2025 after earning an invitation to the Midsummer Classic. He finished with a 4.17 ERA, 185 strikeouts and a 1.353 WHIP in 159. 2/3 innings pitched. Gore's 27.2 K rate is obviously alluring, but his other numbers do not match his swing-and-miss stuff.

The fourth-year southpaw averages a .412 slugging percentage against and .728 OPS against for his career (fine but not ace-worthy) and has a mediocre 4.19 ERA through 532 1/3 innings pitched. While the upside is evident, the Mets may be hesitant to trade a boatload of assets for a streaky player. He is under club control for two more years, however, which certainly appeals to an executive like David Stearns.