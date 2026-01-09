One of the most surprising developments of the 2025 season was the rise of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South Division. The Panthers may not have had a winning record at 8-9, but it was good enough to win the division title. They had the same record as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, and the Panthers had the tiebreaker edge.

Playoff football at the Bank hits different 😤 We’re going LIVE on YouTube at 12:30pm EST from the @roaringriot tailgate 🏟️ Pull up, @Panthers fans! pic.twitter.com/NJtkOr4zQz — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Since they won the division title, they will have home field advantage over the Los Angeles Rams when they meet Saturday afternoon. The Panthers and their fans are not apologizing for their record. Instead, they are getting pumped up to make their return to the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season. Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton remains a team supporter, and he created a Panthers hype video that should pump up the team's fans.

The Panthers have a difficult assignment against the Rams. While the NFC South was arguably the worst of the NFL's eight divisions, the NFC West may have been the best of the groupings.

The Rams (12-5) finished second behind the Seattle Seahawks and ahead of the San Francisco 49ers. However, they were in first place going into their Week 16 game at Seattle and they held a massive 30-14 lead before the Seahawks rallied for a 38-37 triumph. They also lost the following week to the Falcons and had to settle for a Wild Card position.

Prior to that late 2-game losing streak, the Rams appeared to be the best team in NFC.

Panthers are depending on Bryce Young to lead the attack

After struggling in his first two seasons in the league, Young demonstrated significant improvement this season. He completed 304 of 478 passes for 3,011 yards with 23 TD passes and 11 interceptions. He has a go-to receiver in rookie Tetairoa McMillan who has caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and 7 TD receptions.

The Panthers have also gotten a solid contribution from RB Rico Dowdle. He has gained 1,076 yards and scored 6 touchdowns while averaging 4.56 yards per carry.