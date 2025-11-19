It was a good weekend for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers signal-caller broke Cam Newton's record for most passing yards in franchise history. Young ended the game with 448 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

However, Young suffered an injury scare and went to the locker room, but he was able to return and finish the game.

The former No. 1 overall pick finished with a 31-of-45 clip, and Ryan Fitzgerald's field goal gave the Panthers the win in the final seconds of overtime.

Still, Young's injury scare is something to monitor.

Ahead of Week 12, ESPN insider Dan Graziano gave an update on the Young injury front.

Article Continues Below

“My sense early in the week is that Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's ankle injury is not considered severe. He has been moving around the facility OK. His practice workload will likely determine his availability for Monday against the 49ers. Young hurt his ankle earlier in the season and proved a quick healer, missing one game.”

That is certainly promising news for the Panthers and Young. Veteran Andy Dalton replaced Young as the starter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at the end of October after the QB1 suffered an injury against the New York Jets.

However, Dalton went just 16-of-24 for 175 yards with no scores and an interception, so it is obvious that the offense is much better with Young under center.

In Week 12, Carolina faces the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in a tough road game.