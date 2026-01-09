The Carolina Panthers are preparing to host the NFC Wild Card game on Saturday afternoon. They face a stiff test against the heavily-favored Los Angeles Rams. It goes without saying that the Panthers will need quite a bit to go their way if they want to pull off the upset.

But on the eve of the playoff game, chances of a Carolina upset certainly improved.

The Panthers activated offensive lineman Robert Hunt from injured reserve. Every indication points to Hunt, a 2024 Pro Bowl right guard, starting against the Rams. That is big news for a team that will look to keep Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense off the field as much as possible.

Hunt was placed on injured reserve after a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He tore his bicep tendon and has missed almost the entirety of the 2025 NFL season. Despite that, the Panthers' duo of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard still formed one of the better backfields in the league. His presence on Saturday ought to boost Carolina's success on the ground.

These teams played earlier in the year, also in Carolina, and the Panthers won, 31-28. But the final score is not quite as indicative of how the game played out.

The Rams averaged a ridiculous 7.4 yards per play. But an ill-timed pick-six turned the game on its head. That, and Bryce Young tossing three 30+ yard touchdown passes in a comeback win.

If another upset is in store, keeping Stafford on the sideline is key. That makes Hunt's activation an important development.