The NFL Playoffs are just six days away, with the AFC and NFC Wild Card Weekend schedule set in place. As announced on Sunday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers will open the postseason at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears follow that up with a Saturday primetime affair. When are the rest of the games?

The Wild Card Weekend schedule is HERE. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/r4pm7OgEOh — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Sunday starts at 1 p.m. Eastern in Jacksonville, where the AFC South champion Jaguars face the Buffalo Bills. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. And the night closes with the Los Angeles Chargers heading to New England to face the Patriots.

Finally, the winner of Sunday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans on Monday.

Article Continues Below

Only one game this year is a streaming exclusive, with the Packers and Bears facing off on Prime Video. In the past, NBC has put a game exclusively on Peacock, but Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game will be on NBC.

This schedule does not include the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, who are the NFC and AFC number one seeds, respectively. The NFL playoffs will continue the following week with two more games in each conference, with both Seattle and Denver hosting a game.

Fans of snow games will have four games in their sights as they check the radars. The Packers and Bears will certainly play a cold-weather game on Saturday night. The Eagles played a snow game last year, while there has been snow in New England already this year. The AFC North winner could have snow, especially if it is Pittsburgh.

The NFL playoffs begin at 4:30 on Friday with a Rams-Panthers rematch. Carolina's win over Los Angeles was one of the biggest upsets, according to the point spread, of the season. Can they pull it off again?