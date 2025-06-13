The Detroit Lions' league punchline days are long gone. They’re legitimate season-on-season contenders—and not just in the NFC North. Recall that they reacherd the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and followed up with another playoff appearance in 2024. As such, Detroit has become one of the NFL's most stable franchises. Dan Campbell’s team plays with heart, physicality, and unrelenting confidence.

However, if the Lions are going to take the final leap and reach their first Super Bowl, they’ll need more than just star power. They’ll need the emergence of hidden gems. These are players already on the roster who could break out and elevate the team's ceiling in 2025. Two names stand out: Jameson Williams and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

A Transitional Offseason in Detroit

The 2025 offseason brought some painful but expected changes. Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn accepted head coaching opportunities. That created disruption at two critical positions. Yes, the Lions prepared for this inevitability. That said, it's impossible to fully replace two of the NFL’s most respected coordinators without some adjustment period.

Personnel-wise, Detroit made strategic tweaks rather than splashy moves. The team essentially traded Carlton Davis III for DJ Reed at cornerback. That's a near lateral move based on their 2024 PFF coverage grades (72.1 for Davis, 70.1 for Reed). They also drafted Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the second round with the hope he can eventually replace the retired Kevin Zeitler.

However, the biggest hole might be at center. Former All-Pro Frank Ragnow’s retirement leaves a gaping void in the middle of one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Ratledge, a natural guard, has reportedly taken the majority of first-team center reps during OTAs. Veterans Graham Glasgow and recent signing Trystan Colon are also in the mix. Still, the transition will be closely monitored heading into training camp.

The team didn't do much to bolster the edge rusher room either. That puts added pressure on Aidan Hutchinson to bounce back to elite form after battling injuries last season. Detroit’s core is still solid, of course. However, they’ll need improvement from within—especially from players who’ve flashed but haven’t yet reached their ceiling.

Here we'll try to look at the Detroit Lions veteran players whose roles will be pushed by rookies in the 2025 NFL season.

1. From Speed Threat to Star

It may sound counterintuitive to call a 1,000-yard receiver a sleeper. That said, Williams is far from a finished product. After an injury-marred start to his career and a six-game suspension in 2023, Williams finally had a full, healthy season in 2024. He obviously made it count. He posted more than 1,000 receiving yards over 15 games and emerged as Detroit’s undisputed No. 2 wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Yet it’s not the raw production that makes Williams a breakout candidate. It’s the way he did it. Williams showed flashes of becoming one of the NFL’s most dangerous after-the-catch weapons. He used his elite 4.3 speed to turn short throws into explosive plays. He led all Lions wide receivers in yards per reception and forced missed tackles at a higher rate than any other Detroit skill player.

What’s exciting for the Lions is how much untapped potential still remains. Offensive coaches have hinted at increasing Williams’ usage not just on vertical routes but also on designed touches to let him create in space. As Detroit’s playbook evolves under a new offensive coordinator, expect them to feature Williams in creative ways.

Article Continues Below

With St. Brown attracting defensive attention in the slot, Williams could see more one-on-one opportunities outside. If he becomes a more complete route runner and earns Jared Goff’s full trust, his numbers could explode. We imagine him hitting 1,300+ yards and double-digit touchdowns. Don’t be surprised if Williams becomes the true X-factor in Detroit’s push for a Super Bowl berth.

2. Ready to Rise in Year 2

The departure of Glenn brings a new voice to Detroit’s defense. It also opens the door for a new leader in the secondary. Enter Rakestraw, the 2024 second-round pick who’s quietly emerging as one of the most intriguing players on the roster heading into 2025.

Rakestraw’s rookie campaign was derailed by injury. However, insiders say he’s fully healthy and making noise at OTAs. Reed has already taken notice, praising Rakestraw’s physicality, technique, and willingness to learn. Yes, Detroit brought in Avonte Maddox to help at nickel. Still, the real prize may be on the outside if Rakestraw can lock down a starting spot.

A standout at Missouri, Rakestraw excelled in press-man coverage and brought a feisty, no-nonsense attitude to every snap. His style fits perfectly with the gritty, blue-collar identity Campbell has built in Detroit. With the cornerback room undergoing turnover, Rakestraw could win a starting role opposite Reed. He could offer the kind of long-term solution the Lions have been seeking since Darius Slay’s departure.

What separates Rakestraw from other young corners is his football IQ and advanced technique. He rarely bites on double moves and plays with controlled aggression. If he can stay healthy and stack reps, he has a legitimate chance to become the team’s No. 1 outside corner by midseason.

Final Thoughts

The Detroit Lions have the talent, leadership, and continuity to make another deep playoff run in 2025. But to reach the mountaintop, they'll need more than Hutchinson dominance or St. Brown brilliance. They’ll need players like Jameson Williams to go from good to great—and young defenders like Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to become foundational pieces of the future.

If both sleepers hit their stride this season, the Lions might not just contend—they might conquer.