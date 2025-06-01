The Detroit Lions have unfinished business heading into the 2025 NFL season. Detroit had one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2024, winning 15 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Sadly, they lost in their first playoff game against the Commanders. Now they have to find a way to get back to the postseason in 2025 with brand new coordinators.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not worried about any form of adversity ahead of the 2025 season.

“I’m not worried that we don’t have pass rush, I’m not worried that we lost two coordinators, I’m not worried about injuries, I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame Game, I’m not worried about the schedule,” Campbell said on Friday. “I think it’s perfect, I think it lines up perfect. I think it’s gonna be what’s best for us with where we’re at going into 2025, my fifth year, the corps of the team’s fifth year… it’s exactly what we’re going to need.”

Campbell also declared that there's nothing the team can do about injuries. He is of course referring to the huge amount of defensive injuries the team faced in 2024.

“There’s not a damn thing we could do about injuries. Nobody can,” Campbell said. “I’m not worried, and the things you would worry about are the things every team would worry about, injuries. If we have another 20 injuries, yeah, that’s an issue, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Campbell sounds fearless ahead of the 2025 season.

Jared Goff teases new “wrinkles” in Lions offense in 2025

The Lions may have new coordinators, but that change could end up being good for the team.

Lions QB Jared Goff declared on Friday that the team will have new “wrinkles” to the offense under OC John Morton.

“No, of course not, we want to take a step forward. We’re trying to get better, learn from our mistakes last year, and try to get better off them,” Goff said. I don’t think that would have been any different if you’re returning with the same offense,” Goff said. “You always add some wrinkles, but certainly he has some flavor on the offense and is doing a good job.”

Morton was last on Detroit's coaching staff during the 2022 season. He helped install key parts of the offense that the Lions have used ever since.

It will be fascinating to see what Detroit's offense looks like without Ben Johnson calling plays.