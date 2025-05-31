With the Detroit Lions preparing for a difficult schedule for the upcoming season, the team is looking to build off a productive season, but a disappointing exit in the playoffs. While the debate continues about Lions quarterback Jared Goff, he will lead the offense as he teased how it can be a slightly new look in 2025.

Looking at the changes Detroit has made, it's their offensive coordinator as Ben Johnson left to become the head coach for the Chicago Bears, with John Morton being the replacement. Still, Goff would say to the media that the offense won't take a step backwards, but there will be new “wrinkles” added to the unit, according to NBC Sports.

“No, of course not, we want to take a step forward. We’re trying to get better, learn from our mistakes last year, and try to get better off them,” Goff said. I don’t think that would have been any different if you’re returning with the same offense,” Goff said. “You always add some wrinkles, but certainly he has some flavor on the offense and is doing a good job.”

Some of it’s changing, some of it’s staying the same. The biggest challenge is just getting on the same page with what we like, and we’re working through that. It’s new stuff, it’s new communication, it’s different ways he likes to do things and learning each other, and it’s a fun challenge,” Goff continued.

Lions' Jared Goff looking to prove certain rankings wrong

As the Lions' new offensive coordinator will shape the offense led by Goff, there has been constant debate over where the signal-caller ranks among the league's top players at the position. Looking at Pro Football Focus (PFF), they had him at No. 9 under “Solid starters who have flashed high-end play.”

“Goff has piloted one of the NFL’s most productive offenses over the past two seasons, earning an 84.8 passing grade over that span, the seventh-best in the league,” PFF wrote. “We’ll soon find out how much of that success was tied to Ben Johnson, now the Bears' head coach, but the results speak for themselves: Goff has been a top-10 quarterback over the last two years.”

Last season, Goff threw for 4,629 yards (second in the NFL), 37 touchdowns (fourth), and 12 interceptions to cap off another productive season. With Morton, there is some familiarity since he was with Detroit in 2022 before coaching for the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think it's big because it all starts with the quarterback,” Morton said via NFL.com. “Just kind of knowing him, and when I was here, I was in the quarterback room. So, I have a feel of what he likes, what he doesn't. That's important as a play-caller. We'll continue here when the players come back and stuff, so I'll get to know more about him and the plays that he really likes a lot and what they've been doing good here.”

With weapons such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others, Goff is sure to have another solid year with the upcoming season starting on Sunday, Sept. 7, when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers.