With two seasons under his belt with the Indianapolis Colts, cornerback JuJu Brents was initially expected to be a key piece of the team’s secondary. Instead, the former second-round pick has been released, bringing an abrupt end to a story that began with high expectations. The move came Tuesday when the Colts finalized their 53-man roster, a round of cuts that also included tight end Jelani Woods.

The Colts invested heavily in their 2023 draft class, selecting 12 players with hopes of building long-term contributors. Nearly two years later, the results have been disappointing. Brents played just 11 games in two seasons, dealing with multiple injuries that kept him off the field. This summer, he was competing for a starting cornerback spot but was sidelined again with a hamstring injury, ultimately falling behind in the competition.

#Colts waived CB JuJu Brents, their second-round pick in 2023, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Indy spoke with a few teams about a possible trade. In the end, he’s waived. pic.twitter.com/AudMstOcmc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 26, 2025

Brent’s release highlights the broader concerns facing general manager Chris Ballard and his front office. At the time, the Colts were praised for their 2023 selections, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick. Yet the class has produced little outside of wide receiver Josh Downs and seventh-round cornerback Jaylon Jones. Downs has emerged as a reliable target in the passing game, while Jones has pushed for a starting role in the secondary. Beyond them, many other picks have been either injured or relegated to depth roles.

For Brents, the decision is especially significant given his Indianapolis roots. A graduate of Warren Central High School, he grew up a Colts fan before starring at Iowa and Kansas State. The team selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, banking on his size and athleticism to strengthen the secondary. In two seasons, he recorded nine starts, one interception, and six pass breakups.

Injuries weren’t his only challenge. Reports noted that Brents also struggled with scheme fit under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, which made it difficult for him to secure a long-term role. By the time roster cuts arrived, the Colts chose to move on, placing him on waivers, where any team can claim the two remaining years of his rookie contract. If unclaimed, he will become a free agent eligible to sign with another team.

Brent’s release adds more scrutiny to Ballard’s track record. The Colts have now missed the playoffs in four straight seasons and haven’t won the AFC South since 2014. With holes still present on the roster and limited return from recent draft classes, the focus on how Indianapolis can turn things around in 2025 continues to intensify.