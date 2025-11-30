The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Houston Texans in a massive AFC South battle. In the fourth quarter, CJ Stroud hit Nico Collins for a touchdown that gave Houston a seven-point lead. But earlier on the drive, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II took a pass interference penalty that left fans stunned. Check it out here.

This being called DPI on Kenny Moore is blasphemous. This just can't happen in the NFL in the year 2025. pic.twitter.com/FLO5ZiuxkO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Xavier Hutchinson appeared to slip out of his break as Moore grazed him with his hand. The penalty came on 3rd & 15, giving the Texans a first down despite the pass falling incomplete. Four plays later, Collins was in the end zone. After the touchdown, fans in Indianapolis booed the officials for costing the team four points.

The Colts responded with a field goal and a stop on defense, giving their offense a chance. If they win, this penalty will be forgotten as a massive play in the game. But if the Texans hang on and win by four, it is a call that can be easily pointed to and say it determined the outcome.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was on the injury report this week with a slightly broken fibula. He is playing through that injury and leaning on Jonathan Taylor to move the offense. During the game, Sauce Gardner left with a calf strain. But the good news is that his Achilles tendon is still intact.

The Colts and Texans are in a three-way division race with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. Jacksonville beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, earning its eighth win of the season. The Colts took the early lead in that race, but could be tied with Jacksonville if they do not pull out the win.