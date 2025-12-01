The Indianapolis Colts walked away from their 20-16 Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans frustrated.It was not only because of the final score but more so by several fourth-quarter officiating decisions that played a major role in the outcome. After the game, referee Clay Martin addressed three controversial rulings. He offered explanations that are unlikely to quiet the backlash.

Speaking with PFWA pool reporter Joel Erickson, Martin defended the no-call on a potential delay of game. He explained that the back judge ruled the ball was being snapped “as he looked down” from the game clock. Martin emphasizing that delay-of-game judgments are not reviewable.

He also stood by the defensive pass interference penalty on Kenny Moore II. Martin said that the “calling official” identified an arm grab at the route’s break point and that any restriction with the ball in the air must be flagged. That's despite replays suggesting minimal contact, if any.

Moore, of course, continues to be one of the Colts’ most reliable defenders in 2025. Through Week 13, he has posted 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pick-six.

Finally, Martin said Houston’s extra point, questioned by broadcast angles, was ruled good because the ball was judged to be above the upright and fully inside the outside edge. It was another non-reviewable play.

Despite the controversy, the Colts remain one of the AFC’s strongest teams through 13 weeks, at least on paper. At 8-4, Indianapolis still sits atop the AFC South. That said, after consecutive losses, the division has tightened. Both the Texans and Jaguars have closed the gap. Even so, strong conference wins and a positive point differential keep the Colts firmly in the playoff hunt.