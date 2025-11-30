The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are taking part in a big matchup this week, and just when the defense hit the field, one of their key defenders went down with an injury, according to Joel Erickson of the Indy Star.

“Sauce Gardner is down on the second defensive snap of the game,” Erickson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

With the Texans finding a groove over the past few weeks, Gardner was supposed to be the perfect person to help neutralize them. Gardner had to be helped off the field, and the team announced that it was a calf injury that he suffered.

More on this story to come.