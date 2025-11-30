The Indianapolis Colts have a huge AFC South showdown in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, and the Colts are expected to have star rookie tight end Tyler Warren available despite him popping up as questionable on the injury report with an illness.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports Warren is dealing with a stomach virus but that “all indications” are that he'll still play Sunday. The team will monitor Warren throughout the morning just to make sure he's indeed good to go.

Indianapolis is looking to bounce back in Week 13 after a brutal overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. After starting 7-1, the Colts have lost two out of their last three games and sit at 8-3, which is one game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. The Texans are two games back at 6-5.

Having Warren against the stout Texans defense is important for Daniel Jones and company. The tight end has had a terrific rookie season, hauling in 55 passes for 662 yards and three touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

Warren had his most prolific overall game on Nov. 9 in an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, catching eight balls for 99 yards. The first-round pick hasn't scored a touchdown since Oct. 19, though, which was his third straight game with a score.

Warren, Jones and the Colts were one of the best early stories of this NFL season, but now they've been hit with a bit of adversity and will have to show their mettle in this divisional matchup. Houston's defense is arguably the league's best and will be a big test for the top-ranked scoring offense.

Perhaps we'll get a Tyler Warren Flu Game to get the Colts back on track?