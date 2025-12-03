The Indianapolis Colts got quite the scare when Sauce Gardner suffered a calf injury in Week 13. Indy's new superstar avoided a major injury and is considered week-to-week headed into Week 14. New reporting suggests that Gardner could return during the regular season for the Colts.

The Colts are not expected to place Gardner on injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

This is a great sign for the Colts, as it suggests that Sauce could return within the next four weeks.

However, Gardner's injury is still something that Indianapolis should take seriously. Fans should expect Gardner to miss multiple games as he rehabs his calf strain.

Gardner has 26 solo tackles and eight passes defensed during the regular season. He is still looking for his first interception as a member of the Colts.

Hopefully Sauce can return soon and help Indianapolis compete for a playoff spot in the AFC.

Checking in on Colts' playoff chances ahead of Week 14

The Colts suddenly have plenty of competition in the AFC South. That could make it difficult for Indy to win the division, or even make the playoffs altogether.

Indianapolis is 8-4 and tied for the top spot in the division with Jacksonville. But the Jaguars currently have a tiebreaker and technically sit atop the division.

Meanwhile, the Texans are on a four-game winning streak thanks to their ferocious defense paired with an offense that is just good enough.

All of Indy's remaining division games will be crucial to making the playoffs. The Colts have yet to play the Jaguars and will face them twice over the next five weeks. They also finish the regular season against the Texans.

Indianapolis has a 68% chance to make the playoffs according to The Athletic's playoff model headed into Week 14. That makes getting a win this weekend incredibly important.

Next up for the Colts is a Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars.