Indianapolis is in deep, deep trouble. After a magical start to the season, it seems like the Indianapolis Colts are turning back into a pumpkin. They've lost their last three games, including their most recent Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. To make matters worse, quarterback Daniel Jones is apparently dealing with an injured fibula, impacting his game.

How bad is Jones' injury, and how has it affected the Colts? Well, based on Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler's report, it seems like the Colts think that the injury has severely hampered their offense. Both writers point to Jones' sudden lack of mobility as the limiting factor to Indy's offense against the Houston Texans.

“We mentioned Jones earlier, and he's trying to play through a fibula injury,” Fowler wrote for ESPN. “But he's clearly not 100 percent, and coaches I've talked to who have watched the Colts closely say his mobility appears compromised.”

“I spoke with some folks in Houston after the Texans-Colts game Sunday and they said they felt Jones really couldn't move at all,” Graziano added. “He was able to hit some shots downfield when the pocket held up, but the mobility part of his game is missing, which makes the offense seem more limited.”

That being said, it seems like Jones is willing to power through the injury.

“Based on my understanding after asking around, it's also an injury that he can play through. In other words, I'm not so sure a few weeks of rest will make the issue better. And Jones is very tough and willing to push through,” Fowler said.

Jones had a modest stat line against the Texans, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. However, the Colts quarterback completed just 51.9% of his passes, the Texans' pressure getting to him. If the Colts want to make a push for the postseason, they'll either need Jones to heal up soon or alleviate the pressure somewhere else.