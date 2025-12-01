The Indianapolis Colts (8-4) are in a somewhat vulnerable spot coming out of Sunday's 20-16 home loss to the Houston Texans, but things could be far worse. The team received some encouraging news on Monday. Star cornerback Sauce Gardner, who suffered a calf strain during the divisional matchup, has avoided a major injury, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The current expectation is that he “will likely miss a few weeks.”

Losing Gardner for multiple games is obviously a concerning thought for a squad that has drifted out of the forefront and toward the back-half of the AFC playoff picture, but the Colts and their fans are surely grateful that the two-time All-Pro will apparently have a chance to compete again this season.