After dropping their second-straight game in Week 13, the Indianapolis Colts decided to make a change at kicker. The franchise cast a wide net when trying to find a new answer at the position.

Indianapolis ended up signing former New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe to their practice squad, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. But the Colts also had Justin Tucker and Maddux Trujillo in for tryouts on Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Tucker spent 13 years as the Baltimore Ravens kicker, being named to the Pro Bowl seven times, an All-Pro five times and winning a Super Bowl. However, his tenure ended after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against massage therapists. Tucker was suspended for 10 games and is now looking for his way back into the NFL.

Instead, the Colts decided to turn to Grupe. He appeared in games with the Saints in 2025, hitting 18-of-26 field goals. He struggled with distance, but must've impressed Indianapolis in his tryout. Furthermore, he never missed an extra point during his 2025 campaign with the Saints.

The same can't be said of Michael Badgley, who Indianapolis decided to release. He missed a key extra point in the Colts' 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans. He missed three extra points total, although he was 10-11 on his field goals.

Even with their back-to-back losses, the Colts are still in prime playoff position at 8-4. However, they cannot afford many more kicking miscues. After testing out numerous different options, the franchise decided Grupe gives them the best chance of special teams success.