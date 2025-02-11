Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham wasn't happy with all the chatter in the press about the possible 3-peat awaiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Graham says that talk helped to inspire him and his teammates, ahead of the Super Bowl game.

“That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us,” Graham said, per ESPN. “It was like, they ain't seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together.”

The inspiration certainly came for the Eagles. Philadelphia beat the Chiefs soundly in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22. The team denied a fourth Super Bowl win to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs. Philadelphia jumped out to a 31-0 lead at one point in the game, before taking their foot off the gas.

Philadelphia has now won two Super Bowls in the last decade, with two different quarterbacks.

The Eagles defense led the way to a Super Bowl victory

The Eagles stifled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Mahomes got sacked six times, and seemed uncomfortable for most of the game.

“We didn't change the game plan or anything,” Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat said. “We just rush and cover together, and whoever made the play made it.

“[Defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] just made the calls, and we executed. He always puts us in the right position to make the plays, and it worked out.”

The Eagles defense also forced two interceptions from Mahomes, including a pick-six. The Chiefs quarterback finished the game with the second lowest QBR in a Super Bowl ever.

Graham was one of several Eagles players who grew tired of hearing how good the Chiefs were, before the game. Another player who felt motivated by that chatter was defensive tackle Milton Williams. Williams recorded two sacks in the Super Bowl.

“Definitely,” Williams said. “They were talking about getting the copyright and all that B.S. Throw that s— in the trash.”

Philadelphia avenged their loss from just two years ago, when the team bowed to the Chiefs. The Super Bowl victory was a first for coach Nick Sirianni, and also quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is now the third quarterback to win both a national championship in college football, and a Super Bowl title. The other two to do that are Joe Montana and Joe Namath.

The Eagles will look to accomplish a 2-peat in the 2025 season.