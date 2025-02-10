The Philadelphia Eagles finally solved the Kansas City Chiefs on the grandest stage of football. Jalen Hurts and Philly took care of business in Sunday's Super Bowl 59 showdown against the then-two-time defending NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles showed no mercy on Patrick Mahomes and company, as they eked out a 40-22 victory, leaving zero doubts about the win — and their claim as the best NFL team in the 2024 season.

For Hurts, it was a night that may very well define his NFL career. The 26-year-old quarterback won a Vince Lombardi Trophy and added to his legacy by bagging the Super Bowl 59 Most Valuable Player award as well. With that individual achievement, Hurts joined football legends Joe Namath and Bart Starr as the only Alabama Crimson Tide products to ever win a Super Bowl MVP honor, as noted as well by Caleb Turrentine of Bama Buzz.

Starr won the award in each of the first two editions of the Super Bowl in 1967 and 1968, respectively, with the Green Bay Packers while Namath won the same honor in Super Bowl 3 as the quarterback of the New York Jets in 1969.

Against the Chiefs, Hurts compiled 221 passing yards with two touchdowns and a pick thrown on 17-for-22 completions. In addition, Hurts, who was taken in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, lit up Kansas City's defense with 72 rushing yards and a score on 11 carries. For what it's worth, Hurts also is the first quarterback from the 2020 draft to win a Super Bowl. The four quarterbacks taken before him were Joe Burrow, his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, who were all picked in the first round.

Jalen Hurts' college career before Eagles stint

Hurts began his college football career with Alabama football, playing for the Crimson Tide from the 2016 season to the 2018 campaign. However, he left Tuscaloosa in 2019 after Alabama lost to the Clemson Tigers in the national title game. He took his talents to Norman to play for the Oklahoma Sooners with whom he had his best year in college.

In one season with the Sooners, Hurts passed for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions while rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns in 233 carries across 14 contests. In his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Hurts generated 5626 passing yards with 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 1,976 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 381 carries through 32 games.