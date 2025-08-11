The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to have one of the best defensive units in football this season, and that's if everyone is healthy and on the field. As far as the latter part, Cam Heyward hasn't been practicing with the team for some days as he's holding in with the hope of getting his contract restructured.

Heyward signed a contract extension last season, but after a great season, he's looking to get paid what he's worth. The defensive tackle spoke with the media at practice and broke his silence on his contract dispute with the Steelers.

“It’s hard for me, after the year that I had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at,” Heyward said. “I understand I signed a contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told them that when I have an all-pro year, expect me to come back.

Cam Heyward, who is the 22nd paid DT, said he’s “looking to be valued.” “It’s hard for me, after the year that I had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at.” Said he told the team, “When I have an all-pro year, expect me to come back.” pic.twitter.com/8TvY3d9YJL — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 11, 2025

“I think everybody giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation to go out there and prove it.”

Last season, Heyward finished with 11 passes deflected and eight sacks over 17 games. It's understandable why Heyward wants more money, and he can continue to put up those numbers if there was any skepticism on the Steelers side.

The Steelers just got out of a back-and-forth with T.J. Watt, and they paid him every penny that he's worth. It may not be the same situation as Watt, but Heyward is definitely looking to get what he's worth. There is a lot of optimism surrounding the team this season, and if he's on the field, he makes them that much better.

The hope is that Heyward and the Steelers can come to an agreement on a restructure, and he can get back on the field with his teammates before the season starts. As of now, the team will have to practice and go on without Heyward for the time being.