In a recent segment of the NBA’s Coaches Corner with analyst Tim Legler, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr breaks down the impact All-Star Stephen Curry truly has on opposing defenses. While the shorthanded Warriors will play without Stephen Curry for a week, Kerr’s film study shows how effective Curry is with or without the ball in his hands.

Kerr broke down one of the Warriors’ quintessential offensive plays, the 5-out, and explained why it creates so many opportunities, he told Legler, per the NBA’s Coaches Corner.

“We call this 5-out, and we can get into it any way possible,” Kerr said. “The reason we call it 5-out is that we want our center to make the post feed and then setting that split screen for Steph — the reason you want to do that, you want to get Gobert as far away from the hoop as possible. If he’s in the paint, he’s a monster.

“But if you can bring him all the way out to the 3-point line, he’s less comfortable out there. And obviously, we’re setting a screen for the greatest shooter of all time.”

Kerr says there are different versions of the Warriors’ go-to play, which is designed to take the opposing center out of the paint and create opportunities, led by Curry’s magnetic aura, that often lead opposing defenses astray.

“Sometimes we’ll call it, and we’ll add a couple of wrinkles, but a lot of times, this just happens organically,” Kerr adds. “You can see Gobert wants to be in the paint. Every center wants to be in the paint, and if we can get just enough space for Steph, I mean, look at that photo, that’s crazy, but that’s all he needs. He’s Steph Curry.”

The Warriors will look to bounce back from their 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets in an NBA Cup game on Wednesday.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry out for at least a week with quad injury

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admits he was relieved amid Stephen Curry’s injury, fearing the worst. Kerr was honest in his revealing take on how serious a quad injury can be when compared to an ankle or knee injury.

Kerr is happy Curry suffered a quad injury as opposed to the latter, he said, per ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee.”

The Curry-less Warriors will host the Pelicans on Saturday.