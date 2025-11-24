Mike Tomlin, the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is the longest tenured coach on one team currently in the NFL. He has been at the helm for the Steelers since 2007, and most of his tenure has been highlighted by lots of winning. Tomlin has a Super Bowl title to his name, and his teams have never been below .500.

However, the Steelers have been plagued by mediocrity in recent years. The long-time coach is now firmly on the hot seat, and considering something might have to change for the Steelers, Tomlin could very well be fired at season's end.

Mike Tomlin's time with the Steelers may be coming to a close

Tomlin is beloved by Steelers fans, but they are also seemingly growing more and more frustrated with the coach's inability to take the team to the next level. He instilled a worthwhile culture long ago, but recently, Tomlin hasn't had enough innovation to allow the Steelers to take the next step forward.

Pittsburgh is lingering around averageness yet again at 6-5. They haven't gotten past the Wild Card round since 2017. Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the team has trotted out underwhelming quarterback play. Aaron Rodgers has actually been maybe their best signal caller in years, but he is 41 years old, clearly not the long-term answer, and not the player he once was, either. Rodgers only has 1,969 passing yards this season, too.

Article Continues Below

The team was smart to add DK Metcalf in the offseason, but that trade didn't end up improving the roster because Pittsburgh turned around and flipped George Pickens. Now, Pickens is second in the NFL in receiving yards with the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers' running back room is mediocre at best, and the offensive line isn't what it used to be.

The defense doesn't make up for subpar offensive play as it used to, either. T.J. Watt isn't as dominant as he once was, nor are fellow aging players like Jalen Ramsey and Cameron Heyward. This roster is past its prime, and changes will need to be made in the offseason. The same can be said about Tomlin.

Known as a special teams expert, Pittsburgh's special teams unit has been far from special this year. Fans are also growing tired of the coach's tendency to beat around the bush in postgame interviews, as well as the Steelers' inability to best fellow playoff contenders. Now, it seems likely that the Steelers may miss the postseason altogether yet again, despite playing in one of the worst divisions in football.

The Steelers are in desperate need of kicking off a new era, and firing Tomlin may be a necessity in order for that to happen. He is a franchise legend and one of the best coaches of the 21st century, if not NFL history, but unless things change to end the 2025 season, the Steelers need to move on. In 2025, there unfortunately isn't much that is special that he brings to the table in terms of play calling or coaching philosophies.