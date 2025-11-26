Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is no stranger to tough questions. That said, even he couldn’t help acknowledging the depth of one reporter’s inquiry this week. During his latest media session, Tomlin was asked about being in a Cover 3 defense against a Four Verts formation. It was a question that drilled into advanced schematics. Tomlin, known for his guarded approach to revealing strategy, refused to break down the play publicly.

However, he still offered rare praise: “I’m not going to peel back the layers of how we function from a schematic standpoint, although I am impressed by the depths of your question.” It was a moment that highlighted both the complexity of Pittsburgh’s defensive battles and the respect Tomlin has for high-level football discourse.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was asked a detailed formation question about being in a Cover 3 defense against Four Verts on Sunday: "I'm not going to peel back the layers of how we function from a schematic standpoint, although I am impressed by the depths of your question." pic.twitter.com/Vm2YodNqhO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2025

The exchange stemmed as part of a growing trend in Pittsburgh’s defensive struggles. Entering Week 12 ranked 27th in passing yards allowed, the Steelers have repeatedly been burned by vertical route concepts. The reporter’s question pinpointed a specific coverage issue. It's kind that reflects deeper communication and alignment problems that have plagued the secondary throughout the 2025 campaign. Sure, Tomlin avoided specifics. The tactic in question, though, underscored the structural challenges facing a typically disciplined Steelers defense.

The 2025 season has been an uneven journey for Tomlin’s squad. They have a 6-5 record and are fighting to stay in the AFC playoff hunt. After a blistering 4-1 start, Pittsburgh has dropped four of its last six contests. That included a deflating Week 12 loss to Chicago. Even the defense has lacked its usual sharpness.

As the Steelers brace for a demanding stretch run, Tomlin’s praise for a well-crafted question may serve as a reminder. Theur issues are complex, but the fixes are urgent. Perhaps most importantly, the margin for error is shrinking fast.