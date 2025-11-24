It’s not rocket science to see that Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens has made a big difference. And Dak Prescott wants him to stick around. Furthermore, the result of the Pickens trade could eventually bring the 2026 Super Bowl to the Cowboys and end Mike Tomlin’s coaching tenure with the Steelers.

Pickens shredded the Eagles’ so-called great defense for 146 yards on nine catches with a touchdown on Sunday. The Cowboys overcame a three-touchdown deficit and earned a 24-21 win that kept their playoff hopes alive.

To be sure, the Cowboys aren’t seriously in the Super Bowl conversation this year. Unless they run the table for the rest of the regular season. However, they can position themselves as a top-three pick for the 2026 season Super Bowl.

And with every step they take, it makes Tomlin look worse.

Steelers should be embarrassed about trading WR George Pickens

The Steelers are in the middle of a free-fall collapse that once saw them hold nearly a four-game lead over the Ravens. Now the teams are tied.

Would this be the same scenario if they still had Pickens to pair with D.K. Metcalf? It seems very unlikely.

From numerous reports, Tomlin couldn’t get along with Pickens. Tough. Make it work. If the Steelers miss the playoffs this year, Tomlin should be sent packing. He hasn’t been able to get his team a postseason win in almost a decade. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and injuries to Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, the Steelers should win the AFC North. However, they have allowed the Ravens to stick around.

Certainly, the Steelers could still win the division. But if they don’t, it’s 95% on the shoulders of Tomlin for not finding a way to make things work with Pickens.

It’s painfully obvious to Steelers fans that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fleeced them for Pickens. Although the trade also included a meaningless late-round swap in 2027, the Cowboys basically got Pickens for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And unless the Steelers somehow pick the next Pickens in the third round — which is extremely unlikely— the Cowboys will be laughing all the way to a return to NFL glory in 2026.

Of course, that’s assuming the Cowboys keep Pickens. But the only thing worse than the Steelers’ trade would be if the Cowboys don't apply the franchise tag. At $28 million, Pickens would be a bargain for 2026. That’s especially true when you compare him to a guy like Terry McLaurin, who robbed the Commanders for $96 million over three years before providing next to nothing for the team in 2025 because of injuries and lackluster play.

How bad did NFL “experts” whiff on the Pickens trade?

As a side note, this is why most NFL writers should only be called experts with quotation marks around the word. This is what ESPN’s Seth Walder offered up about the trade of Pickens back in May.

Grade for the Cowboys: B-

Grade for the Steelers: B+

Yes, that’s right. Walder said the Steelers got the better end of the deal. And he doubled down with this obviously off-target comment.

“The risk here is mitigated by the one-year commitment, and if I were the Cowboys, I would want to keep it that way,” Walder wrote. “They should let him play out the season and probably let him walk next offseason in exchange for the possibility of a compensatory pick. If Dallas signs Pickens to an extension before the 2025 season, I would substantially reduce its grade here.”

Article Continues Below

Are you finished laughing yet? Just think if the Cowboys had the foresight to have extended Pickens at below market value? That’s a move Walder would have crushed them for doing.

How has George Pickens changed the Cowboys?

Pickens makes the Cowboys’ offense unstoppable. With CeeDee Lamb on the other side, defenses start every snap in a difficult situation. And tight end Jake Ferguson is good enough to add a third problem.

The thing about Pickens is his ability to catch balls that most receivers can’t. Against the Eagles on Sunday, Pickens broke through double coverage and made one of the better catches of the NFL season. He kept control through hard contact with the ground. And the 43-yard reception was a game-changer.

Even Pickens was impressed with himself, according to dallascowboys.com.

“The catch was crazy,” said Pickens. “I tracked the ball and beat the defender. I knew he'd be running up from behind, so I knew I was gonna have a chance to jump for it. When I came down with it, like Javonte [Williams] said, I knew we were gonna [win].”

QB Dak Prescott is drinking the George Pickens kool-aid

Prescott seems to know what he has at his disposal. And Prescott has swooned over Pickens, making his once-heavy relationship with CeeDee Lamb look like a second fiddle, at least for now.

“It's hard for me to say he exceeds my expectations,” said the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. “My expectations are limitless with that guy, and he'll tell you, he's not from here. I am sure you all read his article [in the Player's Tribune]. He's not from here. He's not from this planet.

“I'm not gonna put limitations on him. The guy loves the game, stays focused, and the communication, I know I've mentioned before, but [he talks] to other guys in the huddle about staying focused and to just keep doing what they're doing.”

Jerry Jones has bought in, according to a post on X by Jon Machota via ClutchPoints.

“I tell you, George has been such an integral part of our story,” Jones said. “And he has his story to a degree that that's our story. … I'm so proud for him, everybody on this team is. And he certainly has absolutely been the difference as we played over the last two weeks.”