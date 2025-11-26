It was not a good weekend for the black and yellow, as the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Now, the loss makes the Steelers' playoff picture a little cloudier, as they have ceded the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens. Several models, including ESPN, DVOA, and The Athletic, gave odds predicting the Steelers' chances entering Week 13. DVOA was not favorable to the Steelers, giving them just a 38.9 percent chance to make the playoffs.

ESPN's predictions were worse, giving the Steelers a 36 percent chance of making it to the playoffs this season. Amazingly, The Athletic was even lower, giving Pittsburgh just an 18 percent chance of making it to the NFL Playoffs. Two factors go into this reasoning. First, the remaining schedule is daunting. Secondly, Aaron Rodgers is injured and did not play against the Bears last weekend. While Rodgers is not the elite quarterback he once was, there is still a massive drop-off from him to Mason Rudolph.

For the team to persevere and overcome the odds, it needs to win some tough games. Interestingly enough, two of those games will be against the Ravens. But this weekend, the Steelers play the Buffalo Bills, with both teams fighting for their playoff lives. If the Steelers win that game, they move up in the AFC playoff picture with a win over a conference rival. If they lose, they lose a critical tiebreaker down the line.

Following the game against the Bills, the Steelers travel to Maryland to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Last season, the Steelers lost both games in Baltimore by multiple scores, but had won the previous two games at that stadium. The Steelers host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 before heading to Ford Field to battle the Detroit Lions. They end the season with a road game against the Cleveland Browns before finishing things off at home against the Ravens.

If the Steelers want a realistic chance at the playoffs, they likely must go 4-1 down the stretch with at least one win over the Ravens. They must take care of business within their division and avoid falling behind in the race if they are to overcome the odds.