The Dallas Cowboys have made a handful of exciting trades during the 2025 NFL season. Dallas sent away Micah Parsons before Week 1 and used some of that return to acquire Quinnen Williams at the deadline. But it might be the trade they made during the offseason that is the most important of all.

The Cowboys acquired George Pickens from the Steelers back in May. Dallas paid a small price to take a shot on Pickens, and it has paid off incredibly well.

In fact, some rival NFL executives view the Pickens trade as potential the deal of the year for Dallas.

“Rival executives are still shaking their heads at the return Jones squeezed out of the Steelers — and how this might be looked at as the Cowboys trade of the year,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on Wednesday.

Dallas sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. That is a cheap price for a receiver as talented as Pickens.

He is on pace for a career season, already logging 67 receptions for 1,054 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played.

The Cowboys are set to give Pickens a long-term extension this offseason. If that happens, this trade will look even better for the Cowboys.

George Pickens expected to play for Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Dallas is preparing for a huge game against Kansas City on Thanksgiving Day. Thankfully, they should have Pickens available for the big game.

Pickens is expected to play in Week 13 despite being limited in practice during the short week leading up to Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys are 5-5-1 on the season after defeating the Eagles in Week 12. Now they have the opportunity to go above .500 if they can take care of another elite NFL team.

Cowboys fan can expect plenty of throws from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb and Pickens as they try to power their way past the Chiefs.

This game could end up being one of the most exciting out to Thursday's trio of holiday matchups.

Cowboys vs. Chiefs kicks off at 4:30PM ET on Thanksgiving.